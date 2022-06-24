Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Given a $4.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

DA Davidson set a $4.00 price target on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

