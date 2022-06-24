Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $4.00 price objective on Intellicheck in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:IDN opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

