International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 64,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.52. 71,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.