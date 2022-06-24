Internet of People (IOP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. Internet of People has a market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00038301 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

