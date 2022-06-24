Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $562.56.

INTU traded up $15.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Intuit by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,015,000 after acquiring an additional 113,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,113,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

