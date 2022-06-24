Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.37

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $9.76. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 125,036 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
