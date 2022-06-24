Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Position Lifted by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 11.1% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Diversified LLC owned about 364.49% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $27,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.90. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $110.78 and a 52-week high of $167.91.

