Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 24th (BDX, CAT, COST, FMC, FTNT, HMY, HTA, IDCC, NTCT, NTUS)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 24th:
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
