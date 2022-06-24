Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 24th (BDX, CAT, COST, FMC, FTNT, HMY, HTA, IDCC, NTCT, NTUS)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 24th:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

