Investment House LLC Acquires 4,795 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 295,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,372,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,517,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day moving average of $199.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

