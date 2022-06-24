Investment House LLC Has $11.38 Million Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,500 shares during the period. Investment House LLC owned about 0.34% of Macerich worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Macerich by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 77,100 shares of company stock worth $831,640. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAC opened at $8.94 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

