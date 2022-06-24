Investment House LLC Has $20.21 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.5% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Waste Management by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 302,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,025,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $147.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.08 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.