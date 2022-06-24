Investment House LLC Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Trimble by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

