Investment House LLC Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $118.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

