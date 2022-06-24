Investment House LLC Sells 920 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $185.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.97 and a 200-day moving average of $209.67. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

