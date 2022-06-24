InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
