Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $847,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Iron Mountain by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $2,072,929 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

