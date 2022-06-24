iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $380.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.