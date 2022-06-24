iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Shares Bought by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 5.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,351. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

