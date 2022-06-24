iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,399. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $113.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

