iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

