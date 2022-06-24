iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.82. The stock had a trading volume of 70,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,510. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

