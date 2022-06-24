iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Raised by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after buying an additional 998,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 454,486 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $66.50. 37,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.