iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 15.6% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $124,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $227.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.14 and a 200 day moving average of $260.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.