iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.40. 65,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

