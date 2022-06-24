iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) is Diversified LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,270,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,987,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 608,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 456,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,201,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after purchasing an additional 295,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 61,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,528. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.