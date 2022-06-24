iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Position Boosted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $94.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

