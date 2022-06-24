Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $252,336.00

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $252,336.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

