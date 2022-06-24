iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 4.2%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.62. 2,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 494,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.03.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 150,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $4,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,042,058 shares in the company, valued at $83,352,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 825,671 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,851. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 948,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after buying an additional 415,232 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after buying an additional 183,637 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

