iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 4.2%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.62. 2,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 494,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.03.
In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 150,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $4,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,042,058 shares in the company, valued at $83,352,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 825,671 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,851. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 948,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after buying an additional 415,232 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after buying an additional 183,637 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
