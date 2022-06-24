Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 3,010 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 197,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 100,917 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,246 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.