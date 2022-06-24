Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.85 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 238,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 96,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $89.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.88.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.