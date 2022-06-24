Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 2,859 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

