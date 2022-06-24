Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 160 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $239.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.19 and a 200 day moving average of $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.