Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 182 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE opened at $299.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $295.59 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.