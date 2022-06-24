Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 419 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

Shares of REGN opened at $607.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.33 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $642.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $784,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $15,319,478. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.