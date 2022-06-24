Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 618 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

