Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.90) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 306 ($3.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 311 ($3.81).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

