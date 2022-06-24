JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) PT Lowered to GBX 185 at Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JDSPY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY remained flat at $$1.39 during midday trading on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

