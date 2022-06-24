JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 576.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 530.63 ($6.50).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.72) target price on the stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 114.20 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.89). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

