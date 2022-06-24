Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €46.16 ($48.59) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €43.53 ($45.82) and a twelve month high of €71.14 ($74.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €56.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

