John R. Egan Sells 10,000 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VRNT stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

