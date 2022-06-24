John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.
NYSE WLY traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.78. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $60.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.
About John Wiley & Sons (Get Rating)
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
