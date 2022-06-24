Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 48,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 533,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

