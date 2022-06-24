JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.23.

CZR stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,253,000 after buying an additional 51,185 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

