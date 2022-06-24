JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Deliveroo (LON:ROO) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 81 ($0.99) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 94 ($1.15).
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
ROO opened at GBX 87.78 ($1.08) on Monday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80.
Deliveroo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.