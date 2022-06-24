JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Deliveroo (LON:ROO) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 81 ($0.99) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 94 ($1.15).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

ROO opened at GBX 87.78 ($1.08) on Monday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £36,855 ($45,143.31). Insiders have sold 121,210 shares of company stock worth $11,232,910 in the last three months.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

