JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HYLN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Hyliion has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $687.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter worth $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the third quarter worth $99,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the third quarter worth $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the third quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hyliion by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

