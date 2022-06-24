JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.60) price objective on the stock.

BYG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($16.84) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.37) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($21.07) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.96) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,574.17 ($19.28).

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,275 ($15.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 3.32. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,191 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,332.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,457.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 21.40 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $20.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

