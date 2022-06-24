Jupiter Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.18 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $14.18 million and $12.40 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 123.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00130185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00066445 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

