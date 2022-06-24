Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $87.00 at Citigroup

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kellogg by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,159,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,277,000 after buying an additional 587,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

