Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $87.00 at Citigroup

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.
Shares of NYSE:K opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kellogg by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,159,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,277,000 after buying an additional 587,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.