Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $53.56

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.56, but opened at $43.35. Kenon shares last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kenon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 61.18% and a net margin of 267.63%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $10.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kenon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

