Kevin M. Lalande Purchases 100,000 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

